Old but still Hot: Slot Developers that Stick to the Classics

Reliable and stylish are the words to use when describing the 3-reel slots. This is because not all classic things are old and outdated. In fact, the immense growth that online casinos have experienced would probably not have happened if it were not for these games.

Most modern casino titles that you would find in avenues such as ragingbullcasino boasting of the latest features drew inspiration from the classic selection to come up with bigger and better versions. The games that were introduced to the market in the late 1800’s have a special place in some gamer’s hearts.

Luckily, there are some software providers who have not been blown by the wind to concentrate on the production of new releases only. These companies stick to the classic allowing the 3-reel lovers to have something to delight in. You can learn more about the classic 3 reel machines here. Back to the slot makers that specialize in making classics, here are a few you should be aware of.

Amatic

This is a well-respected developer that operates in Austria. Founded back in 1993, this is a company that focuses on delivering incredible gaming products to different casinos online. Its portfolio has a couple of products including:

Casino platforms.

Slot machines.

Video Poker.

Table games.

Applications from the company are optimized for both mobile devices and stationery gadgets. As much as the company tries to develop some new gaming products, it also specializes in the production of the first generation slots. These are titles with very simple rules and a user-friendly interface. A majority of Amatic slots have 3 reels while others have 5. Classic slots, however, make the bulk of the company’s productions. These are not boring as many people would like to think. They feature spectacular graphics and interesting sounds that will keep you company as you go on the adventure and try to win some amazing prizes.

This is where you can enjoy titles such as Hot Scatter, Bells on Fire, Hot Seven, and Dynamite Seven. Games from the provider do not often feature bonus rounds like you would find in some of the other developers. This does not affect the popularity of the products because the masses still love the games for their recognition, simplicity and fun gameplay.

RealTime Gaming

This is another software provider that has not forgotten the roots of most online machines available today. Despite the fact that it has made a name for itself for creating spectacular 5-reel and progressive slots, some of its best products are the 3 reel and one payline classic games. Some of the titles that gamers can explore from this company include Cash Grab, Alien Invasion, and The Irish. Even though these are classics, they feature a certain allure that makes them highly attractive. The company has a way of presenting the classics in a way that you will just want to start the action right away. Thankfully, you can play them instantly without the need for downloading anything.

The company has been operating since 1998; thus, it is safe to say that it has the expertise to make clients happy and proud. The company takes gaming seriously which is its philosophy statement. Only talented people who have a passion for creating top-notch games work in the company to deliver outstanding results at all times. RealTime Gaming has hundreds of classic and new games as well that are released across major channels on a monthly basis allowing gamers and casino operators to have something fresh to explore and have fun with.

Topgame Technology Software

This is a popular software developer among gaming enthusiasts. It offers excellent solutions for the exclusive collection of games and other services. It has a huge selection of video slots such as the New Tales of Egypt, Orbital Mining, Table games and classic slots. The company has a great selection of slots that only feature three reels. You can pick the one that you want to play anytime because they do not come with any time limits. Examples of their titles include the Big 5, Oceans7, and Astro Nomical. The developer supports multiple languages and devices ensuring as many clients as possible access their products without any complications.

There are many reasons why people still play 3-reel casino machines. To start with they are very simple to play making them ideal for gamers who do not have too much experience of the ones that want to kick back and have a ball. You do not have to learn how to play this game like you would with some of the modern slots. Another reason would be that the symbols of the games are very easy to rack. All the winning options are usually displayed on the pay table.