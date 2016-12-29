The Old Stone Presents Salsa Salutations Featuring The SalsaNova Orchestra

(Photo courtesy of Salsa Salutations)

Friday, December 30 at 8pm The Old Stone welcomes SalsaNova, an 11-piece salsa orchestra from Portland. DJ Roger Rumba will follow the performance, continuing the salsa vibe all night long! There will be a full bar and food available the entire night. 20 percent of the ticket revenue will benefit Volunteers in Medicine: Clinic of the Cascades and the Latino Community Association.

The salsa style originates from Cuba but wasn’t branded until the 1960’s in Brooklyn, New York. Today it is the umbrella reference for most kinds of Latino dance varieties.

In Bend, the Latino population is under-served and underestimated. By celebrating the vibrant music and dance so much of the world enjoys, the business partners underwriting this event acknowledge the contributions of Latinos in our community and our region.

Tickets: http://www.bendticket.com/events/39762977/salsa-salutations

For more info about SalsaNova, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SalsaseriousBussiness

Learn more about the organizations here: www.vim-cascades.org, www.latinocommunityassociation.org