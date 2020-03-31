OMEP Business Continuity Planning Team to Support Oregon Manufacturers Throughout COVID-19 Events

The Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership (OMEP) announced new resources to support Oregon manufacturers who face challenges associated with COVID-19. During this time of acute need, OMEP business consultants are available to assist manufacturers with challenges in the following ways:

CUSTOM BUSINESS CONTINUITY SUPPORT

OMEP is available to help manufacturers develop strategy and execution in their specific areas of need. These include but are not limited to:

Sales Impact : Current Market Forecast, Impacts and Opportunities

: Current Market Forecast, Impacts and Opportunities Financial Performance : Current and Forecasted, Profit and Loss, Balance Sheet and Statements of Cash Flow

: Current and Forecasted, Profit and Loss, Balance Sheet and Statements of Cash Flow Leadership and Communication Plans: Organizational Alignment , Supply Chain Communications, Leadership During Uncertain Times, Dealing with Ambiguity

Organizational Alignment Supply Chain Communications, Leadership During Uncertain Times, Dealing with Ambiguity Supply Chain Management: Current Forecast and Impacts, Inventory Management and Balance Sheet Carrying Levels

Current Forecast and Impacts, Inventory Management and Balance Sheet Carrying Levels Operational Planning and Staffing: Critical Employee Staffing and Management, Knowledge Capture, Up-Skilling and On-Boarding

Funding through the Federal NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership allows manufacturers to be assigned a team of OMEP consultants to provide the strategic support needed to weather the current storm and build a prosperous future. OMEP is also supporting national and statewide efforts to assist manufacturers producing or re-tooling to create critically needed medical supplies.

RELEVANT AND TIMELY WEBINARS

OMEP is releasing an ongoing series of weekly event response webinars focused on strategic insights specific to current events. They will also offer tactical webinars for Oregon manufacturers with practical tools and methodologies to help businesses emerge in a stronger position.

FINANCIAL SUPPORT

In this time of uncertainty, OMEP has programs designed specifically to support manufacturers. Companies should not allow financial concerns to keep them from accessing the services needed to address challenges. As a mission-driven organization that puts our client’s needs first, OMEP will work to find a solution for all manufacturers. Interested companies should contact Mike Vanier at 503.406.3774 or visit omep.org/support .

