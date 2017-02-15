One of its Kind in the West — CamPAH, Program for Young Adults Who are Deaf & Hard of Hearing at Mt. Bachelor

(Photo above: past OAS winter event | courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

Together in partnership, Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) and 10 volunteers who are fluent in ASL will be executing the 4th annual ski/snowboarding weekend program, CamPAH on February 18-19 for children who are deaf and hard of hearing from all over the Northwest. Participants at CamPAH have a varying levels of hearing loss and as well as modes of communication that in many cases limit their opportunities for outdoor experiences often making their experience with OAS a highlight of their winter.

The volunteers provide a crucial aspect to the success of the program as they take on the job as role

models, encouragers, coaches and more. Many of the volunteers are deaf or hard of hearing and some

are America Sign Language Interpreters. They come out as far as Seattle and California to help out over

the weekend because of their unique understanding of living with a hearing loss and how to navigate

the mountain. For an instance, body positioning for good sight lines, ensuring there is good lighting

before communicating, sitting on the right side of the chairlift for optimal hearing or more importantly,

the ability to communicate with the participant in their primary mode of communication (whether it is

America Sign Language or spoken language without any biases).

“Thanks to our volunteers, we are able to help bridge the gap between our community and people who

are deaf and hard of hearing,” says Cara Frank, OAS’ office coordinator and facilitator of CamPAH. “I believe without the support of our trained volunteers, we wouldn’t have been able to make this breakthrough and serve more participants who are deaf and hard of hearing. They are the heart of this program.”

During the Snow Camp weekend Mt. Bachelor visitors may notice the parade of participants mimicking

the shape of a heart with the use of their hands, a popular gesture and tradition that CamPAH

participants use to show the love and stoke all around. The very same ambiance OAS intends to set out

for the weekend’s program.

About Oregon Adaptive Sports

Oregon Adaptive Sports has been breaking barriers in Central Oregon since 1996, providing people with

disabilities and their families’ opportunities for outdoor recreation. Our goal is to nurture the human

spirit and foster self-confidence and independence. We currently offer instructional programs in alpine

and Nordic skiing and snowboarding as well as summer programs such as golf, cycling, hiking and more.

To prevent cost from being a barrier to participation, we rely on the support of hundreds of volunteers,

businesses, donors and sponsors.

Suzanne Lafky

Executive Director

Oregon Adaptive Sports

541-306-4774

www.oregonadaptivesports.org