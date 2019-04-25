With One Thousand New City Launches Postmates Is Now In More Than 3,500 Cities — Now Available To More Than 70% Of U.S. Households

(Photo | Pexels)

Postmates, a leader in delivering anything you want on-demand, announced that is has launched a thousand more cities in the U.S., bringing the current total to more than 3,500 across all 50 states. Postmates now serves more than 70 percent of U.S. households. To celebrate, Postmates is joining forces with Subway to launch a nationwide promotion, offering $5 off any footlong sandwich.*

Customers within the newly added cities can order from their favorite restaurants or merchants and have their order brought to their door in minutes. From trending local eateries to a run for your favorite ice cream, Postmates helps people get anything delivered on-demand.

“We want to enable anyone to have anything delivered on demand and this latest expansion allows us to deliver on that promise across all 50 states in the U.S.,” said Bastian Lehmann, co-founder and CEO, Postmates. “Now more than 70 percent of U.S. households can take advantage of our industry-leading merchant selection and our innovative products like Postmates Party.”

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choice in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. Postmates has experienced unprecedented momentum over the last year and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, delivering from 65 of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

To order, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates’ subscription service, Unlimited, which is $9.99 per month or $7.99 per month when paid annually. To see if we deliver to your area, visit our website and enter your address.

*Minimum order of $10 required.

