Online Mobile Gambling takes off in 2018

Mobile gambling has become one of the leading pastimes for players from all over the world and every year, there are new trends that appeal to players or attract new gamblers. With the ability to play real money casino games using a mobile device, players can always enjoy access to the latest and greatest titles and will benefit from some amazing chances to cash in on some huge winnings. There are hundreds, even thousands of mobile gambling sites like www.casumo.com , where players can use their Android or iOS device to connect with their casino account and enjoy on the go gambling at all times. Some great trends will be enjoyed throughout 2018 and players can learn what to expect from a mobile gambling experience in 2018.

Mobile eSports on the Rise

eSports have soared in popularity over the past few years and in 2018, it is expected that bets placed on these events will top those from past years. The growth of the industry has been massive, but this year, some new games will be introduced. Many PC games have been the main focus of eSports for a number of years, but now, mobile games like Clash Royale and Vainglory will be making their mark in eSports.

Increase in Title Releases

When mobile casino games were first introduced, they were slow running games that lacked visual appeal. The graphics were basic and there were not many titles being offered. Many of the leading software providers have now started to make use of HTML5 technology when they design mobile casino games, allowing titles to be played on all devices without the need for any download. This technology has increased the quality of the games, making them just as realistic as online casino games and also allows developers to release more titles. With an increasing portfolio of games being presented, mobile gambling is expected to become even more popular throughout 2018 and players can expect access to hundreds of new titles from leading software companies like Microgaming, Playtech and Net Entertainment.

More Live Dealer Options

Online casinos introduced live dealer games a few years back. With these games, players can enjoy a classic card or table game that is played in real-time and is simulcast from a casino location or a studio. These games offer realistic and live dealers that present the game and also allow players to interact with everyone at the table. When live dealer games were first introduced, they were only offered to desktop players accessing online casinos. Now, these games are starting to be more popular with mobile casinos and players are finding that many mobile sites have started to add new and exciting titles that allow the access of live games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat and even some great poker variations. In 2018, it is believed that hundreds of existing mobile casino sites will begin adding live dealer options.

Major Increase in Gambling Revenue

Mobile gambling has been popular with players for a number of years, but in 2018, it is believed that more than 40% of all revenue generated by casino sites operating online will come from their mobile platforms. More and more players are using their mobile devices to connect with their preferred gambling site and since they can manage their accounts, cash in on bonuses and play many top rated real money games, 2018 will see a big jump in mobile users, which will increase the revenue being generated. While 2018 will be a big year for the mobile gambling industry, it is believed that more than 75% of all online gamblers will be using their mobile devices to access games and play for top payouts.