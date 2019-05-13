Online Slot Games: Everything You Need to Know

Online casinos, if not taken overboard and out of control- are loads of fun, and are a great way to spend time. Slot games especially can be nerve wracking and exciting all at the same time, and there are lots to know about them.

Below are a few things you need to know about online slot games.

RNGs (What are they?)

RNGs, which stand for Random Number Generator, is composed in every online slot game. The purpose of a random number generator is to create a random sequence within milliseconds every day. The number generator always produces different results and is always random, hence its name. All online casinos make use of RNGs so that outcomes can differ from one another. Not to get too technical, but RNGs depend on algorithms and software that determine those outcomes on each time you bet. Slot games, as you may have guessed, do not have a memory – if it had a memory it would alter to create a pattern, much like the keyboard on your mobile phone for instance. In this case, however the algorithms alter the numbers every second, from the point you start playing. If you visit Templeslotscasino.com, you can make note of those RNGs at play, and you will notice that there is absolutely no pattern – and it is impossible to hack.

Types of slot games

Similar to real casinos, virtual casinos too have different types of games. Unlike real casinos, though in the virtual world, there are tons of different types of slot machine games, with all sorts of themes and ways to play. To begin with, the most common slot machine games are the 3-reel slot games. If you are new to “the game” then these are good to start with as they are the simplest of the bunch. Another type is the video slot game, these are more enhanced, and are a little more complicated as they increase to 5 reels instead of 3. Other types include bonus slot games, free spins, multi-level, and many more.

Slot game myths and misconceptions

As with everything, pretty much in the world, slot machines come with myths and misconceptions. There is a myth that slot machines, whether on floor or virtual can either be “loose” or “tight”. Those terms basically refer to how frequently the machine will pay out, the looser, the more frequent, and vice versa. Another misconception is that the more you play at a machine, the more likely you are to win. This is a misconception since RNGs, as mentioned, are completely random and do not create a pattern, therefore nothing will change the more you play on the same machine. A third misconception is that slot machines are often manipulated by casino owners, which is not true, only the manufacturer of the slot machine can make modifications, with a supervisor. This is also applied on online slots as well.

Online slot machines are very complicated yet are very simple to use and make use out of to create excitement. The mentioned list is only a fraction of the complex list behind what goes on in the making, but these are some things that you do need to know before you start playing online.