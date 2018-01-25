OnPoint Community Credit Union Returns as 2018 Title Sponsor of Oregon Winterfest

Visit Any OnPoint Community Credit Union Branch and Enter To Win A 2018 Winterfest Sweepstakes Package

OnPoint Community Credit Union, the largest credit union in Oregon, returns as the title sponsor of the 19th Annual Oregon WinterFest. The festival takes place at the Old Mill District in Bend, Oregon, February 16-18, 2018, and spotlights the best of Central Oregon and the world-class winter activities the area has to offer.

“It doesn’t get much better than winter in Central Oregon and that’s why OnPoint is proud to return as the title sponsor of the 19th annual Oregon WinterFest,” said Rob Stuart, OnPoint President and CEO. “Given OnPoint’s commitment to serving our community, we look forward to being part of this Northwest destination event for locals and visitors alike.”

Dedicated to supporting local organizations in the communities OnPoint serves, this year’s proceeds from the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. Last year, the event raised $10,808 for the non-profit and since 2008, the Oregon WinterFest has generated more than $90,000 for charities in support of the vital services they provide to the local community.

For those who would like to participate in WinterFest, there are several ways to get involved:

* WinterFest Tickets: Discounted $9 WinterFest tickets are available for purchase at Central Oregon OnPoint branches. For a limited time, tickets are also available in Portland area branches. For a list of OnPoint’s branch locations and hours, please visit www.onpointcu.com/locations.

* OnPoint WinterFest Experience Sweepstakes: Now through February 2, 2018 individuals can visit any OnPoint Community Credit Union branch location to complete and submit an entry to win a complete OnPoint WinterFest Experience. The winner will receive two WinterFest Tickets, two VIP WinterFest Buttons, and a $400 OnPoint Visa Gift Card. Details and complete terms and conditions are available online at https://www.onpointcu.com/winterfest-bend.html.

* OnPoint WinterFest Visa Gift Card Prize Drawing: Visit the OnPoint booth at the festival for another chance to win a $250 OnPoint Visa Gift Card. Details and complete terms and conditions are available online at https://www.onpointcu.com/winterfest-bend.html.

* WinterFest Activities: The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 16, 5pm-10pm, Saturday, Feb. 17, 11am-10pm, and Sunday, Feb. 18, 11am-6pm For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets online, visit www.oregonfestival.com/winterfest.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 336,000 members and with assets of $5 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

ABOUT OREGON WINTERFEST

OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest is Oregon’s biggest party of the winter! Three days of live music, food, brews, fire pits, ice sculptures, and enough entertainment and beer to keep you warm, no matter the weather. Produced by Lay It Out Events, the event is held in the Old Mill District, and in benefit of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. www.oregonfestival.com/winterfest.