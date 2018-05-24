Open Housing Weekend

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® will host their annual Open House Weekend June 2-3 throughout Central Oregon. This weekend is the greatest concentration of new and resell homes on open house throughout the year. Participating in the weekend is very easy.

Buyers can visit COARREALTORS.com to search for Open Houses based on their desired location and features.

Sellers can contact a REALTOR® to put their home on Open House for the weekend.

The number of homes for sale across the region except for in Crook County, which is down 5% from last year. Deschutes County is up 5%, Jefferson County is up 637% and the Bend is up 5.2%, Whether you are just entering the housing market or are prepared to buy, join our over 1,800 members for Open House Weekend.

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® (COAR) is your voice in real estate industry in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson and Harney Counties. COAR serves REALTORS® by maintaining ethical standards, providing continuing education, promoting the value of REALTORS®, and advocating on behalf of the real estate industry. COAR serves the public by working to build better communities by supporting quality growth and seeking sustainable economies and housing opportunities that embrace the environmental qualities we cherish, while protecting a property owner’s ability to own, use, buy and sell property.