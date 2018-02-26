What are Your Options if An Employee is Going Through Drug Addiction?

As an employer, discovering that an employee has a problem with drugs or alcohol can land you in a tricky situation. A good employer will want to support their employee’s recovery as best they can, however, it’s usually not appropriate to allow them to continue to work. If an employee has confided in you about a drug or alcohol addiction, the steps you take can be very influential in helping them to make a full recovery. Here are some options to consider:

#1. Have a Conversation:

The best thing that you can do initially is to listen to your employee’s concerns and use the information that they give you to determine the next best step to take. If an employee is actively trying to recover, for example, asking for time off to take a Subutex detox program, then you may consider allowing them to return to work once they are ready. It will be a sensitive matter, particularly if your employee is struggling to be proactive in asking for help.

#2. Refer to Medical Advice:

It’s worth having a selection of potential medical facilities to offer your employee. If possible, you might want to consider providing your employees with information about what to do if they are struggling with drug addiction or suspect that a colleague is. Giving the information in the form of a newsletter, posters, or leaflets ensures all employees are included rather than singling any groups or individuals out. This enables any affected employees to stay anonymous if desired.

#3. Legal Steps:

In some circumstances, an employee who has an unhealthy relationship with drugs or alcohol will need to be disciplined and potentially relieved of their position. If you believe that drug or alcohol use is putting your employee or others in danger, you will be within your rights to terminate their employment with you. For example, if your employee is carrying out a job that makes them directly responsible for others or includes high-risk tasks. Employees that operate heavy machinery or drive should be either suspended or removed from their position immediately. In some cases, legal action may need to be taken against an employee. Consult a solicitor for more detailed advice.

#4. Returning to Work:

In some circumstances, you may deem it appropriate to allow an employee to return to work once they have attended a rehabilitation facility, sought medical advice, and remained clean from drugs or alcohol for a specified amount of time. You may also require them to pass a drug test before returning to work if necessary. Work with your employee to come up with a plan of action for returning back to work that takes their concerns into consideration and allows some compromise as they re-settle back into a healthy drug-free life. Some employees may adjust better by returning part-time and gradually increasing their hours.

Dealing with an employee who struggles with drugs or alcohol can is a huge responsibility for an employer. It’s important to deal with the situation quickly and sensitively.