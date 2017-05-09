Orangetheory Fitness to Open in Bend, Oregon’s Old Mill District

National fitness franchise for one-hour group personal training sessions opens location in Bend.

Orangetheory Fitness, a national fitness franchise featuring one-of-a-kind workouts broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training, is opening a branch in Bend, Oregon’s Old Mill District. Owned by local couple, Anne and Tim Barrans and managed by personal trainer Victoria Chiampas, the new fitness studio will offer regularly scheduled classes for all fitness levels. Opening is planned for fall of 2017.

“At Orangetheory, it’s a workout that provides the ability to track progress using heart-rate based interval training. The workout builds endurance, strength and power and gives a personal training feel in a group fitness setting,” said Victoria.

The couple, involved in fitness since 2008, decided that the Orangetheory model was perfect for their approach to a healthier, happier and more balanced lifestyle. They wanted a central location for their new studio that was easily accessible and quickly landed on the Old Mill District.

Victoria continued, “The Old Mill District is the communal epicenter that unifies the City of Bend. The iconic location is a beacon for residents and visitors alike, and Orangetheory Fitness is excited to contribute to the Bend community through its one-of-a-kind group workout experience.

At the new location, patrons will use a variety of equipment including treadmills, rowing machines, TRX bands and free weights to tone the body and gain energy during a one-hour workout. Orangetheory Fitness offers:

-Science-backed heart-rate based interval training: real-time heart-rate feedback that helps challenge and change the tone of each class

-Excess post exercise oxygen consumption (or “afterburn”) where participants burn additional calories 24-36 hours after class

Group, personal training classes that are coached by certified personal trainers who correct form, coach, and work with every single participant

-Special events such as weight loss challenges and social activities outside the studio promote a community beyond the workouts

Orangetheory Fitness is a franchise of the Ultimate Fitness Group, LLC, an executive team of brand consultants, business plan experts and franchising thought leaders with varied backgrounds in the health and wellness, restaurant and food, and resort and leisure industries.

The new studio will be located at 320 SW Powerhouse Dr. Suite 170. Hours of operation are planned for weekdays from 5am-9pm, weekends and holidays 7am-2pm.

Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness is a one-of-a-kind, group personal training workout broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training that produce maximum calorie burn. Backed by science, the heart rate-monitored, high-intensity interval training is designed to maintain a target zone that stimulates metabolism and increases energy. Fitness coaches lead each 60-minute session using a variety of equipment including treadmills, rowing machines, suspension training and free weights, getting heart rates in the target Orange Zone for 12 to 20 minutes to produce the Orange Effect (the “Afterburn”). www.orangetheoryfitness.com