Oregon Bankers Association Presents 2017 Community Applause Award to Oxford Hotel & Suites

(Photo: L-R Curtis Baney (son of Robin and Curt Baney); Daniel Cannain, U.S. Bank; Robin Baney, Oxford Hotel & Suites; OBA Chair Ryan Killgore, Wendy McGrane and Michael Smith of U.S. Bank; and Past OBA Chair Chris Karlin, retired, U.S. Bank | courtesy of Oxford Hotel)

The Oregon Bankers Association (OBA), in partnership with OregonBusiness magazine, has announced that Oxford Hotel & Suites of Bend is the 2017 recipient of the Community Applause Award. Oxford Hotel & Suites is a Bend-based, family-owned hotelier that currently manages a portfolio of 17 properties in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California.

Founded in 1996, the Community Applause Award competition is open to banks doing business in Oregon to nominate their business customers in recognition of the contributions they make in their community. An independent panel of judges reviews the nominations and selects a winner. Since the award’s inception, forty Oregon businesses have been recognized, including this year’s honoree.

At an awards luncheon held December 8 in Portland in conjunction with the Oregon Bank Leadership Symposium, OBA President and CEO Linda Navarro presented the Community Applause Award to Robin Baney, who runs Oxford Hotel & Suites along with her husband Curt. The Baneys also received a $1,000 check payable to the nonprofit of their choice, in which the Baneys selected J Bar J Youth Services.

Oxford Hotel & Suites was nominated for the award by Wendy McGrane, vice president and commercial banking team leader at U.S. Bank in Bend. McGrane was inspired to make the nomination after learning about a substantial contribution the Baneys made to the OSU-Cascades Hospitality Management Program last year to support the creation of an endowed faculty scholar position.

Oxford Hotel & Suites’ charitable giving in Central Oregon is both broad and wide. A few recent examples of the Baneys’ generosity are:

• J Bar J Youth Services: High Desert Classic: Annual title sponsorship

• Bend High School: Funds donated toward the scoreboard and other athletic facilities

• Oxford Classic High School Cross Country Meet: Annual title sponsorship

• Jazz at the Oxford Free Music Education Workshops: Annual sponsorship towards facilities, sound, and artists

• Numerous in-kind donations to support business and community events, including:

— Bend Film

— Bend Venture Conference

— Ted X Bend

Financial and in-kind contributions made by the Baneys to events, organizations and causes tops $600,000 in just the past 18 months. The Baneys firmly believe in a culture of giving back, and they empower their managers and employees to get involved by donating locally and volunteering in the community or on nonprofit boards.

www.oxfordsuites.com