Oregon Gambling: Your Quick Guide to Everything You Need to Know About Casinos in Oregon and Rest of the USA

Oregon is one of the states in the United States that has a more strict outlook on gambling laws than some of the other areas. While there are several options for gambling that are legally acceptable within the state, gambling is not likely to be legalized entirely any time soon for Oregon residents.

Although online gambling and giant corporate casinos are unlikely to be legal any time soon, there are some options available for gaming in the state of Oregon. If you are looking for the complete guide to the dos and don’ts in the state of Oregon regarding gambling, then you have come to the right place.

In this article, we will discuss the laws surrounding gambling in Oregon, including online gambling, casinos, gambling in bars and restaurants, sports betting, and even the lottery in Oregon as well. This is your one-stop-shop for information regarding anything related to betting or gambling in Oregon.

Oregon Gambling Laws Summary

According to Oregon law, “staking or risking something of value upon the outcome of a contest of chance or future contingent event not under the control of actor, upon agreement that actor would receive something of value in the event of a certain outcome,” is the definition of gambling. Gambling, outside of the legal rules in Oregon, results in a misdemeanor charge and a large fine of up $6,500.

Unregulated games that are offered by online websites while living in Oregon is one of the big illegal activities according to Oregon law. In fact, you could be charged with up to twice the amount of money that you win in fines and fees, according to Oregon’s law.

In Oregon, the legal age to participate in lottery-type games, and Fantasy Sports is 18 years old. However, 21 is the age where participants can participate in legal casino games and legal poker matches.

Online Gambling in Oregon

According to Oregon law, you cannot accept any payments that are related to internet gambling and can be charged with a felony for doing so. However, there is no specific wording that makes it a criminal activity to play online as an Oregon participant. Gambling in an in-person illegal game would be a misdemeanor charge, but most legal experts agree that your participation in an online gambling website in Oregon falls into a legal gray area.

Oregon Casinos

The state of Oregon has nine Indian tribes living within it that are recognized by the Federal Government. Almost all of these tribes have legal compacts that were signed in 1988 with the state of Oregon, allowing them to open casinos. There are currently nine casinos in the state of Oregon run by these tribal casinos.

These casinos are highly concentrated on slot machine gaming. However, they do have some casinos that also have table games, which is important to consider if you are attempting to get out and enjoy some gambling within Oregon. You can still find casinos in Oregon if you are looking to get out and have some fun.

There was a major problem with illegal video poker games being operated in bars and restaurants in the late 1980s. In order to fix this issue, the state actually allowed these games to be legally posted in bars and restaurants. However, in 1991 Oregon decided to ban these games instead completely. Oregon lottery terminals were expected to move in and replace the video poker games, and the plan worked. This allowed Oregon to make major money off of the legal gambling industry in Oregon.

Poker in Oregon

Within the legal casinos operating on Indian reservations, only three have operating poker rooms. You can find these three casinos at Chinook Winds, Wildhorse Casino, and Three Rivers Casino. There are also 15 poker clubs that are licensed with the state of Oregon. Most of these are located in the cities of Portland and Eugene.

While city officials have allowed these legal poker clubs to open up, there is some tension between their legality. The state is not supportive of poker clubs and feels that these clubs take money away from the lottery.

Sports Betting in Oregon

Sports betting has been legal through the Oregon Lottery since 1989. However, in 1992, there was a federal ban on sports betting that caused the Oregon Lottery to have to end this operation to remain in compliance with federal law. It was not until 2018 that this federal ban on sports betting was lifted.

The Oregon Lottery

As we have already mentioned, Oregon is quite proud of the profit that the state makes off of its lottery program. They are able to draw in millions of dollars to benefit the state. However, the Oregon Lottery is not currently available online.

Oregon Bingo

Bingo has always been kind of a gray area when it comes to its place in the world of legal gambling. In Oregon, bingo games are perfectly acceptable as long as they are put on by a licensed charitable or religious organization. So essentially, Bingo games are only legal as a fundraiser. You cannot play Bingo in any other form as that would be considered unlawful; the same is true of online bingo platforms.

Final Thoughts

Oregon is certainly one of the more conservative states when it comes to opinions on gambling and restrictions in the form of gambling. However, Oregon has made significant progress with its ability to allow residents to gamble in various fashions. Although the only casinos currently in Oregon reside in Indian reservations, there are other forms of gambling that are tolerated within the state.

All in all, the major setback for Oregon regarding whether or not gambling will become more readily available lies in the state’s view on the lottery. Lottery and government officials worry that allowing more gambling within the state will result in more competition for the proceeds of the lottery as it stands.