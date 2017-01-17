Oregon Governor Kate Brown in Bend for Western Governors Association

Governor Kate Brown will kick off the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) workshop for the National Forest and Rangeland Management Initiative with a keynote on Monday, January 23 at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes.

The two-day workshop (January 23-24) organized by WGA will feature local, state and federal experts discussing best practices and policy issues that will help Western Governors recommend congressional efforts to improve forest and rangeland management in the West.

It is the fourth workshop across the West for the central policy initiative of Montana Governor Steve Bullock as chair of the WGA.

The Western Governors’ Association is a nonpartisan organization that represents the Governors of 19 Western states. The Denver-based association is an instrument of the Governors for bipartisan policy development, information exchange and collective action on issues of critical importance to the Western United States.