Oregon Innovative Marketing Invites Marketers to Chill at Riff Cold Brewed Taproom

(Riff taproom | Photo courtesy of OIM)

Every other month, Oregon Innovative Marketing (OIM) seeks out new and different venues for its networking events, where those who are involved in marketing and those who are in need of marketing get together to mix and mingle. This month’s gathering, scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 at 5pm, will be held at one of Bend’s newest and most unique hangouts: Riff Cold Brewed Taproom in the Box Factory.

“We’re excited to host our upcoming event at a place that’s not just fresh in the minds of coffee lovers, but fresh in terms of its approach to what a place to meet, eat and drink should be like,” said Cam Davis, one of OIM’s co-organizers. “In addition to sampling some of Riff’s creative food and beverage items, attendees will get a chance to hear the story of Riff’s revolutionary brand evolution direct from its co-founders, Paul and Bobby Evers.”

Cold brewing, as the term suggests, uses cold water instead of hot. The process takes longer, but results in a sweeter, smoother, less acidic flavor. The taproom itself presents a unique take on popular pub/café/bar/brewery notions. Breakfast, lunch and dinner menus revolve around redefining expectations and surprising taste buds.

The event will take place on May 22 from 5-7pm at Riff Cold Brewed Taproom, 555 SW Arizona Ave, #30, with the 15-minute talk plus Q&A starting at around 6pm.

A $10 admission covers appetizers and a free beverage, including beer, kombucha, cold brewed coffees and hand-crafted sodas. Space in Riff’s private mezzanine is extremely limited, so early registration is suggested at oregoninnovativemarketing.com.

