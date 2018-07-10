Oregon Innovative Marketing Midsummer Soiree

July Thirsty Thursday Event

Music, networking and games featured at Tetherow’s new Tartan Place

Oregon Innovative Marketing (OIM), an organization formed to educate, invite conversations and help establish connections in the Central Oregon marketing community, is throwing a summer picnic soiree for its next Thirsty Thursday gathering, The event will take place on July 19, from 5-7:30pm on the large patio at Tartan Place, the new community center in the heart of Tartan Druim, a neighborhood by Arrowood Development in Tetherow.

In addition to the usual networking, the event will feature about 30 minutes of optional “mindful” picnic games arranged by personal trainer James Engum and his team at Horizon Line Personal Training. Live music will be provided by keyboard player Jim Goodwin of Eggchair Music in Sisters and guitarist/vocalist Kurt Silva. The event will also be sponsored by Red Bee Press, the only Central Oregon coupon book that reaches both homeowners as well as the visitor’s market.

Admission for the event is $5 and registration can be made in advance at oregoninnovativemarketing.com, the organization’s new website, designed and developed by Elise Michaels Media. Free appetizers and a no-host bar will be available.

Marketers, innovators, local businesses and entrepreneurs – anyone who is interested in innovative marketing – are encouraged to come connect and learn more about OIM’s group’s vision.

Information and RSVP at oregoninnovativemarketing.com