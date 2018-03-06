Oregon Innovative Marketing Pours Out Liquid Innovation With Bend’s Most Spirited Women

(Photo above: (L-R) Tonya Cornett, 10 Barrel Brewing, Sam McCoy, Atlas Cider Co., Shannon Hinderberger, Make + Drink Strategy, and Jamie Danek, Humm Kombucha)

Explore the marketing successes of 10 Barrel Brewing, Humm Kombucha and Atlas Cider.

It’s no secret that the Bend beverage business is booming these days. What may come as a surprise is that key ingredients behind the success of several of these brew businesses are women.

In recognition of Women’s March, VisitBend’s month-long celebration of how women shape our community, Oregon Innovative Marketing (OIM) is bringing three of these leading ladies to the forefront with a spirited marketing-focused panel discussion. The free event will feature:

Tonya Cornett – R&D Brewmaster at 10 Barrel Brewing

Jamie Danek – Founder & CEO at Humm Kombucha

Sam McCoy – Founder & CEO at Atlas Cider Co.

Moderated by marketing maven and beverage advocate Shannon Hinderberger of Make+Drink Strategy, the discussion will dive into the challenges of succeeding in a traditionally male-dominated industry, how traditional and online marketing have affected the growth of these companies, and how two of them have achieved “Official Beverage” status with a pair of the Northwest’s most powerful brands – Atlas Cider with the Portland Trail Blazers and Humm with the Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 21 from 5-7pm, in the 10 Barrel Banquet Room, 62950 NE 18th Street in Bend. Appetizers and samples of all three beverage brands will be served and beverages will be available for purchase as well. The presentation will begin promptly at 6pm, allowing plenty of time for networking, interaction and discussion before and after. Audio Tango, a Bend-based, full-service recording studio, is the event’s exclusive sponsor and will be giving away a $250 gift certificate for studio time.

RSVPs are requested by Friday, March 16 at oinnovativemarketing@gmail.com. For more information, visit facebook.com/oregoninnovativemarketing.

About the Panel

Tonya Cornett, Innovation Brewmaster for 10 Barrel Brewing, first discovered beer in the mid-1990’s in Colorado and soon began home brewing. After working multiple brewery jobs and deciding that beer was something she was serious about, Tonya traveled to Germany to attend the World Brewing Academy. She moved to Bend in 2002 and assumed the brewmaster position at Bend Brewing Company, which she held for 10 years, bringing home a heap of medals. Her first of many accolades came in 2006 when she won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival for Hop Head in the crowded American IPA category. In 2012, Tonya joined the 10 Barrel team as Brewmaster of Research and Development and has been cranking out stacks of award-winning recipes, including her Crush series of sour beers.

Jamie Danek leads Humm Kombucha with endless energy, abundant optimism and a big heart; traits that have enabled her to find success at numerous startups during a career spanning more than 21 years. Previously, Jamie founded and served as CEO and N​ational S​ales D​irector of JLD Enterprises, a successful consulting firm, before pivoting to create EON Organics, a natural products company distributed on the East Coast. Jamie built Humm from the ground up and​ focuses on defining strategy and leading the execution of Humm’s rapid expansion. Her passion to share that great taste can be healthy is rivaled only by her desire to spread joy. As a founding ​board ​member of Kombucha Brewers International, Jamie is a national leader driving positive advocacy for the kombucha sector.

Sam McCoy was introduced to cider at an early age by her British mother and spent a year studying and working in a pub at the University of Brighton in England. After graduating from University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, she and her husband Dan traveled extensively around the world and found themselves developing a love for different varieties of cider. Six years after settling in Bend, she and Dan decided there was a hole in the local market that could be filled with a craft hard cider company. With a passion for hard work as well as hard cider, the McCoy’s have turned Atlas into one of the top-selling craft ciders in the Northwest and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Moderator Shannon Hinderberger is the Founder of Make+Drink Strategy, a social media and digital marketing consulting and coaching agency. She began her career in the online marketing industry as a content producer right out of college 20 years ago. She moved to Bend from Omaha, Nebraska in 2004 and led digital marketing efforts for Bend Memorial Clinic, Riverhouse on the Deschutes and Worthy Brewing. At Make+Drink Strategy, her focus is creating compelling content for social and digital amplification, as well as social media and digital marketing coaching for those who want to boost their online presence. Her clients include The Growler Guys, DIYcave, 9th Street Village and Caboost Kombucha among others.

Oregon Innovative Marketing was conceived by a group of curious and enthusiastic local marketers who yearn for connection with peers, friends and colleagues in the industry and miss the dynamic interaction and diverse education formerly provided by the now-defunct Advertising Federation of Central Oregon.

