Oregon Innovative Marketing Serves Up Finger-Licking Insight at November Thirsty Thursday

Wieden + Kennedy Strategist tells how KFC’s Colonel got his groove back at Mazama Media, Thursday, November 9

It’s amazing how the simple phrase “finger-licking” can instantly conjure up images of tasty Kentucky Fried Chicken in a red and white bucket more than 50 years after it was introduced nationwide. What’s equally amazing is how iconic ad agency Wieden + Kennedy came up with an innovative recipe for reviving the brand, as well as its famous founder, Colonel Sanders, long after his death.

Oregon Innovative Marketing (OIM), a group recently formed to educate, invite conversations and help establish connections in the Central Oregon marketing community, is putting the spotlight on this fascinating story at its next Thirsty Thursday. The free event will take place on November 9 from 5-7pm at Mazama Media, 336 SW Cyber Drive, Suite 100, near the Ice Pavilion in Bend.

Former Bendite John Dempsey returns to share his unique insight on KFC’s ongoing multi-media campaign with a 30-minute presentation titled:

How the Colonel got his groove back: Transforming an iconic brand in the digital age.

Dempsey is a Senior Digital Strategist at Wieden + Kennedy, a global full-service creative agency based in Portland, known for its award-winning work for Nike, KFC, Old Spice, Samsung, Coca-Cola, TurboTax, and more. He grew up in Central Oregon and spent time running digital and social media locally at American Licorice and G5. He now focuses his time on applying brand growth and media communications techniques in the digital space in W+K’s Portland office.

OIM was conceived by a group of curious and enthusiastic local marketers who yearn for connection with peers, friends and colleagues in the industry and miss the dynamic interaction and diverse education formerly provided by the now-defunct Advertising Federation of Central Oregon.

The free event is sponsored and hosted by Mazama Media, a Bend-based business that helps forward-thinking businesses succeed in an evolving digital world. The presentation will begin promptly at 6:00 pm, allowing plenty of time for networking and discussion before and after. Finger-licking appetizers and a no-host bar will be available.

Marketers, innovators, local businesses and entrepreneurs – anyone who is interested in innovative marketing – are encouraged to come connect and learn more about OIM’s group’s vision. RSVPs are requested at oinnovativemarketing@gmail.com For more information, visit www.facebook.com/oregoninnovativemarketing/