Oregon Manufacturers’ Summit Set for March 13 in Tigard

WHAT: The Oregon Manufacturers’ Summit is an annual gathering of manufacturing professionals and companies from across the Pacific Northwest, presented by the Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership (OMEP). Now in its seventh year, the summit has a new format and the theme is “Community: Powering Manufacturing Resilience Together.” This year, attendees will participate in a powerful business strategy game called “Ready or Not.” This is a competitive, event-based simulation that brings real-world challenges and solutions to life. Teams work to understand threats and opportunities, then make strategic decisions to invest limited resources. Previously only available to large companies such as Nike, OMEP is proud to bring this powerful tool to small- and mid-sized manufacturers to enable them to build understanding, expand business toolsets and encourage new perspectives to prepare for tomorrow’s business challenges.

Summit attendees can expect to:

Hear from inspiring Oregon manufacturing business leaders

Learn and share best practices during live discussions

Make progress toward business growth milestones

Get Oregon-specific intelligence to help prepare for the future

Enjoy purposeful networking opportunities

SPEAKERS: This year’s keynote speaker is Jaime Schmidt, founder of Schmidt’s Naturals, co-owner of Supermaker, Color and Portland Made, and author. Jaime will share her inspiring story of scaling her business, Schmidt’s Naturals, from her kitchen to a highly efficient manufacturing operation, in part with OMEP’s help. All attendees will receive a copy of Jaime’s new book, Supermaker, and she will host a book signing during the summit.

Additional speaker lineup:

Steve Pecis, VP of Operations, DWFritz Automation

Macy Schowalter, CEO, Tiger Manufacturing & Newberg H.S. Students

Jon Blumenauer, CEO, The Joinery

Kevin Lee, Sr. VP of Operations/Lumber Sales, Rosboro

Aaron Fox, president, OMEP

Justin Gradek, manufacturing consultant, OMEP

Jason Stratton, manufacturing consultant, OMEP

WHEN: Friday, March 13, 2020

8am-4:30pm

WHERE: Embassy Suites by Hilton Portland Washington Square

9000 SW Washington Square Rd., Tigard, OR 97223

VISUALS: Students from Tiger Manufacturing will share their experience managing a real-life manufacturing company through Newberg High School, in partnership with A.R.E. Manufacturing. Students machine real parts, for real customers for real paychecks. This program educates students while efficiently and effectively manufacturing high-quality machined components.

This session is designed to help manufacturers better understand how to reach the next generation of skilled workers. Students will share how they became interested in the manufacturing industry and why they continue to pursue it as a career.

MEDIA: Media passes are available for reporters and editors interested in attending.

REGISTER: Attendance is limited to manufacturing professionals and select partner organizations. Register for the 2020 Oregon Manufacturers’ Summit at summit.omep.org. Tickets cost $110, with discounts available for parties of three or more. Ticket price includes breakfast, lunch, hors d’oeuvres, multiple breakout sessions and a reception with drink tickets.

SPONSORS:

KeyBank

Chase Bank

Relay Resources

Geffen Mesher

Moss Adams

Energy Trust of Oregon

IT Assurance

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

Global Logistics Inc.

