Oregon No. 5 Most Targeted State for Phone Scams During Tax Season

(Graph | Courtesy of AllAreaCodes.com)

AllAreaCodes.com released the States Most At Risk For Tax Season Scams after analyzing 15 million consumer complaints released by the FTC over the last three years (2016-18).

Oregon ranked number five with 2,369 FTC complaints per 100,000 people. The study dove deeper into counties and found Multnomah County (Portland) was the number five most targeted county in America.

The analysis revealed phone scams increase by 20 percent in March and April as compared to January so consumers should be on alert.

The IRS has stated repeatedly that they will never call to demand immediate payment, will not ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone, and will not threaten with the police or lawsuits. If you suspect the call is a scam, the IRS urges consumers to call them directly at 800-829-1040.

