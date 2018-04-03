Oregon Parks & Recreation Department Accepting Comments on Proposal to Allow Electric Bicycles on Certain Trails

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is proposing a rule change that would allow electric bicycles or “e-bikes” to be used on certain OPRD trails and roads. The proposed amendment would allow e-bikes to be used on trails and roads that are eight feet or wider, and along select areas of the ocean shore. OPRD invites public comments on the proposed rule change.

E-bikes are defined under Oregon law as vehicles that have electric motors under 1,000 watts and travel less than 20 mph. E-bikes are currently not allowed on OPRD managed roads or trails, but the proposed amendment would give state parks flexibility to govern e-bike use on park property.

For example e-bikes would not be allowed to operate on coastal trails within western snowy plover management areas, but may have leeway on trails that narrow from the eight feet or wider rule.

Comments will be accepted until 5pm May 18, 2018. Comments can be submitted online at www.oregon.gov/OPRD/RULES/pages/index.aspx; in writing to OPRD, attn. Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem; via email to OPRE.publiccomment@oregon.gov or by attending a public hearing 6-8pm on April 24 at Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Ochoco Room, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond.

The full text of the amendments to Oregon Administrative Rule 736-010-0015, 736-010-0026, 736-021-0030 and 736-021-0065 is available online at oregon.gov/OPRD/RULES/pages/index.aspx.

OPRD will review all submitted comments and present a final recommended rule to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. The commission will review the rule at its June 2018 meeting.

Those needing special accommodations to attend a public hearing must contact Katie Gauthier, OPRD legislative and policy coordinator, at 503-947-8625 or Katie.Gauthier@oregon.gov at least three days before the desired hearing.