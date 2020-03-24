Oregon Recovers Offers Online Recovery Assistance

Oregon Recovers is deeply concerned about the effect the COVID-19 crisis is having on people in recovery, their friends and family and the amazing people who work in the addiction recovery field. Recognizing that most mutual aid/recovery support meetings and outpatient programs have been cancelled, we have launched a new website, OregonRecoveryNetwork.org, to serve as one centralized source of information of online alternatives for all forms of recovery, peer services and financial assistance programs, no matter where you live in Oregon.

Our goal is to provide as much support as possible to our recovery community during this crisis. Together we are stronger.

The website is a work in progress, and we need your help to make it as comprehensive as possible. Please take a moment to review the site, specifically the geographic area you live in, and review the information. If you know of virtual peer services, online meetings, local “hotlines” or other recovery assistance programs that are not listed, please click on the “I’d Like to add resources” button at the bottom of each page and add a link.

We’re grateful to our partners at Google for supporting the launch of OregonRecoveryNetwork.org. We expect to expand the site as we hear from you and others about the evolving needs of the recovery community. We are also working with policy makers to ensure continued focus on the addiction crisis and beating back efforts by the alcohol industry to exploit the current crisis to expand their ability to increase liquor sales. Yep, they are trying.

Please share the link to OregonRecoveryNetwork.org via email to everyone you know who might benefit from and/or contribute to the website.

This is an alarming and unprecedented time for everyone, but especially the recovery community. Please take care of yourself, utilize the resources listed on OregonRecoveryNetwork.org, and know you are not alone.

The 2020 Recovery Community Summit has been rescheduled for August 21-23. Early bird registration is just $90, has been extended to July 1 and is 100 percent refundable should we need to reschedule again. Register today — we all need something to look forward to!

Thank you to our funders:

4th Dimension Recovery Center

900 Wall

Addictions Recovery Center

African American Behavioral Healthcare & Addiction Treatment Coalition

Alkermes

All Star Labor and Staffing

AllCare

Bend Treatment Center

Bridges to Change

CareOregon

Cascade Sober Living

Cascadia Whole Healthcare

Cedar Hills Hospital

Central City Concern

Clackamas County

CODA

Collins Foundation

Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde

Emergence Addiction and Behavioral Therapies

Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. (GOBHI)

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Health Share of Oregon

Jackson Care Connect

Jackson’s Corner

Kaiser Permanente

Lane County

Lines for Life

Mental Health & Addiction Certification Board of Oregon (MHACBO)

Meyer Memorial Trust

Mosaic Medical

Multnomah County

Northwest Instituto Latino de Adicciones

The Oregon Community Foundation

Oregon Health Authority (OHA)

Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace

Oregon Council for Behavioral Health (formerly OPERA)

Oregon Society of Addiction Medicine (ORSAM)

Pine Tavern

Providence Health

Recovery Blvd

RecoveryWorks NW

Serenity Lane

Sober Living PDX

Sponsors, Inc.

Spirit Mountain Community Fund

Springfield Treatment Center

StayClean

Sunstone Recovery

The Collins Foundation

The Meyer Memorial Trust

The Northwest Health Foundation

Trillium Family Services

Trillium Community Health Plan

Washington County

OregonRecoveryNetwork.org