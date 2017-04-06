Oregon Solar Energy Company Opens Bend Office

(Photo above | Courtesy of Elemental Energy)

Elemental Energy, a Portland based Solar PV design and installation company, announce the opening of its Bend office. “We’re excited to bring more solar to sunny Central Oregon,” exclaimed Elemental Energy’s Bend project manager, Laurel Hamilton.

Founded in 2010 by graduates of Oregon Institute of Technology’s Renewable Energy Engineering program, Elemental Energy says it brings a fresh perspective, passion and enthusiasm for clean energy to Bend.

According to Hamilton, the company is a global leader in creative renewable energy solutions for residential, commercial, mobile, off-grid and battery-storage systems throughout the Pacific Northwest, Central America, Africa and Asia., Elemental Energy has designed and installed over 300 PV systems to date.

“As North American Board for Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), the gold standard for solar certifications, the Elemental Energy team brings an unparalleled expertise and desire to help clients make informed decisions about their investment in solar and path to energy independence,” offers Hamilton.

“We look forward to working closely with our Central Oregon neighbors to ensure more homes and business owners can realize all the myriad benefits of solar power and can collectively move forward on the path toward a cleaner energy future for all,” noted Dan Sweeney, general manager for Elemental Energy. Prior to joining Elemental Energy, Sweeney was the vice president of engineering and director of worldwide services for the solar inverter business unit at Advanced Energy’s, formerly PV Powered, and was instrumental in developing Intel Corporation’s non-microprocessor businesses. A resident of La Pine, Sweeney is an adjunct professor for the Energy Systems Engineering program at OSU Cascades and enjoys riding the slopes at Mt. Bachelor in his spare time.

An Oregon native, Hamilton joins the Elemental Energy team after managing a solar installation company in Pasadena, California. With a background including a masters in public health and extensive local and international community services, she brings her devotion to creating a healthier environment for all to every solar consult and install she touches. A certified NABCEP Photovoltaic Technical Sales Professional and board member for Solar Oregon, she takes her passion for renewables further by bringing solar education and awareness to the greater public. Catch the newest Elemental Energy team members around town, participating in community sustainability events, chasing fresh powder, or at their favorite local breweries—Go Solar!

Laurel Hamilotn, 541-316-5786, laurel@elementalenergy.net, www.elementalenergy.net