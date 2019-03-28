Oregon Solar Energy Conference 2019 May 7-9

(Photo | Courtesy of OSEIA)

“The Oregon Solar Energy Conference is the nation’s best regional solar conference. In 2018 we hosted over 430 attendees representing over 170 companies. We had over 30 exhibitors and sessions ranged from technical training to business training to solar policy. Join us in 2019 for another amazing event.” —oregonsolarenergyconference.com

Conference Sessions Include:

Strategies to Diversify Your Workforce

Solar Permitting Plan Review

Project Management Takes Teamwork!

Best Practices for Metal Rooftop Solar Installation

Financing for Faster, Smoother, Bigger Projects

Stimulus and Response: How to Best Handle Common Residential Solar Questions

Solar Design for New Construction: Strategies for Serving a Key New Market

Music Concert at OSEC

Cassandra Robertson & Wynter Byrnes perform Wednesday, May 8 at 6pm.

Cassandra Robertson, a muse with a message; this woman has the heart of a lion, and the mane to match.

Accompanied by her acoustic guitar and dear friend Wynter Byrnes on the bass, she floors the audience like a sonic boom with captivating messages of peace, prosperity, hope and above all, inspiration.

Her unique style of “acoustic conscious folk” kick starts the heart and levitates the soul; reminding us all that we CAN positively affect the world we all share, as long as we choose planet over profit and remember to be ourselves.

