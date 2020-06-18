Oregon State President Strongly Supports U.S. Supreme Court DACA Decision

Oregon State University President Edward J. Ray released the following statement about the opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The case is known as Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California.

“We are strongly supportive and appreciative of the court’s opinion, which sustains DACA — an essential protection for approximately 700,000 DACA recipients nationwide, including valued members of the OSU community who are students, alumni and employee colleagues.

The Supreme Court’s ruling is greatly valued during these challenging times in America.

DACA is a program created in 2012 that provides temporary protection from deportation and eligibility to work for certain young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as minors. In 2017, the federal government rescinded the DACA program. This rescission was challenged in court and is the subject of the Supreme Court opinion.

We are in the process of closely analyzing today’s opinion to determine its impact on OSU community members. In the coming days, we will provide additional information, resources and updates. Even then, I want to make clear that Oregon State University’s support for our DACA recipients remains strong and unwavering.

As I stated in a 2017 community message, OSU will continue to enroll and support DACA students, as well as undocumented students and students from mixed-immigration status families.

OSU’s Dreaming Beyond Borders Resource Center — part of the university’s Educational Opportunities Program — at dreamingbb@oregonstate.edu and the Office of Human Resources at askhr@oregonstate.edu remain available to provide guidance, support and referral to university resources.

As members of the university community, I ask each of us to be informed about this development for DACA recipients and act with understanding and compassion. Faculty, staff, students and alumni can learn more by reviewing the university’s DACA and undocumented students FAQ web page.

I call upon each of us to remain committed to providing a safe and inclusive community where all can learn and thrive. Please join me in our efforts to support all Oregon State University students, graduates, employees and community members.”

