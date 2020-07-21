Oregon State to Host Virtual Clean Water Conference 

Save the Date: On September 1, 2020, Oregon State College of Engineering will host a virtual Clean Water Conference. Hosted by the Clean and Sustainable Water Technology Initiative, this innovative virtual conference will take place at engineering.oregonstate.edu/cleanwater2020.

The event will feature live video lectures with audience Q&A, virtual project displays and more. An invitation with exact times, speakers, topics, project lists and more will follow. This event will be free and open to the public.

Applications are now open for project displays: If you are working on a project related to clean and sustainable water technology, this virtual conference provides an opportunity for you to share your work with a wide audience of industry professionals, faculty, students, alumni and the public. There is no cost to apply or to participate in the conference. Click here to learn more.

For questions or assistance, contact Brad Canfield, Oregon State Engineering outreach programs and events manager, at brad.canfield@oregonstate.edu.

