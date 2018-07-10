Oregon State University Extension Service High Desert Garden Tour

View six beautiful gardens in the Bend area. A self-guided tour presented by the OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners on Saturday, July 21 from 9am-3:30 in Bend.

$10 each for ticket books. Age 16 and under is free. Ticket Outlets in Bend: Moonfire and Sun Garden Center, Shoe Inn, Strictly Organic Coffee Co., Whistle Stop Farm & Flowers, WinterCreek Restoration & Nursery, Worthy Brewing Company. In Redmond: Schultz Farm & Garden and OSU Extension Service. In Prineville: OSU Extension Service.

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes • 541-548-6088