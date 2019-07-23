Oregon Vietnam Veteran’s Traveling Memorial Comes to Bend in August

The Deschutes Pioneer Association and the Deschutes County Historical Society invite the public to view the Oregon Vietnam Veteran’s Traveling Memorial at the Deschutes Historical Museum on August 3-4.

Created by the Umpqua Valley Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Oregon Memorial Traveling Wall consists of six panels that constitute a 24-foot-by-8-foot wall, evoking the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Black center panels list the names of those killed in Vietnam and on the USS Pueblo in 1968. Side panels list the names of those who died in Panama, the bombing of Beirut, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. The memorial names are updated annually.

Viewing hours are 10am-4pm on Saturday, August 3 and 10am-12pm on Sunday, August 4. A short ceremony will take place at 10am Saturday, August 3 with Bend’s Band of Brothers presenting the flagline.

In addition, Saturday, August 3 features an all-inclusive high school alumni gathering for all Central Oregon area high schools from 12pm-3pm on the lawn of the museum. This gathering is free, no RSVP necessary. Barley Beef Hamburger sales during the alumni gathering benefit the Deschutes Pioneers Association and is supported by Rastovich Farms, Franz Bread and Smart Foodservice.

