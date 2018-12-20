Oregon Wounded Warrior Placard for Disabled Veterns will be Available Starting in January

Starting January 1, Oregon veterans who qualify for a disabled parking permit and have a service-connected disability that is VA-rated at 50 percent or greater may apply for the new Oregon Wounded Warrior parking placard from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Driver and Motor Vehicles division (DMV).

The Oregon Wounded Warrior parking placard exempts the driver from paying fees in public parking areas with metered parking. It also enables veterans to park in time-limited spaces for longer than the posted limit (except in zones that are designated 30 minutes or less).

There is no fee for the placard, and it will carry the same expiration as the veteran’s driver license or ID card.

Qualified veterans who already have a disabled parking placard and would like to apply for the Oregon Wounded Warrior designation must fill out Form 735-265, the DMV’s application for a disabled parking permit, which will be revised to include a check box for the Wounded Warrior placard.

The revised form will be available on the DMV website at https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/DMV/pages/driverid/disparking.aspx and at DMV field offices starting January 2. With the completed form, veterans must also submit a copy of their benefit summary letter (also known as the “tax abatement letter”) from the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs, confirming their service-connected disability rating of 50 percent or greater.

This is a letter that is mailed annually to all disabled veterans. It comes in a bright green envelope. If a veteran needs a copy of this letter, they can log into vets.gov or eBenefits to download one immediately, or they may request a copy from their local county veteran service office or VA regional office.

Veterans who do not already have a disabled parking placard but who meet the qualifications may also apply for the Oregon Wounded Warrior placard. They must fill out Form 735-265 and have their physician sign and confirm that they are eligible for the handicap placard. They must also submit a copy of their benefit summary letter.

The application can be submitted by mail to DMV Headquarters at 1905 Lana Ave NE, Salem, OR 97314. It can also be turned in at any DMV field office.

Qualifying veterans will receive a disabled parking placard or decal with the “Oregon Wounded Warrior” sticker affixed to it.

DMV-related questions may be directed to 503-945-5000 or 503-299-9999 (Portland Metro Area). For more information about Oregon disabled parking permits, visit the DMV website at https://www.oregondmv.com.