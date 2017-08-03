Oregon’s First UAS Summit & Expo

Industry-related suppliers & vendors invited to experience outstanding networking opportunity.

Emerging trends and technologies shaping the unmanned aircraft systems industry in Oregon will highlight the state’s first UAS Summit & Expo, scheduled for Thursday, August 10 at the Riverhouse Convention Center in Bend. The Oregon UAS Summit & Expo is free.

Industry-related suppliers and vendors who attend the event will have an opportunity to be included on the Oregon Preferred vendor list, which is shared with companies building UAV projects across the country.

The inaugural Summit will also feature expert commentary from numerous industry-related speakers including a keynote address from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, a vocal supporter of Oregon’s UAS industry, as well as a vendor expo.

“Oregon UAS Summit & Expo is an exciting opportunity to learn about the latest UAS storylines coming out of our state and for industry-related suppliers to network,” said Earl Bowerman, executive director of SOAR, a nonprofit that supports UAS growth in Oregon. “UAV manufacturers, regional business leaders, research institutions and test range operators will all be gathered in one place to offer economic insight, technology updates and other topics impacting Oregon’s rapidly growing UAS industry.”

The event kicks off Wednesday, August 9 with an evening reception followed by the daylong Summit & Expo on Thursday, August 10. Summit attendees will also get a chance to learn more about the radical new Vahana project, a self-piloted electric aircraft project from A^3 by Airbus that is currently undergoing testing at Oregon’s UAS range in Pendleton.

The complete line-up of speakers includes U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, State Senator Betsy Johnson, Mark Peters – Oregon State University, Chris Proudlove – Global Aerospace Inc., Chris Cummings – Business Oregon, Zach Lovering – Vahana project executive, A^3 by Airbus and Herve Hilaire – Vahana project manager, A^3 by Airbus

SOAR Oregon is a 501(c)(6), state-funded, nonprofit established to foster growth in Oregon’s rapidly evolving Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) industry. Since the spring of 2014, SOAR Oregon has awarded $327,000 in grants for Oregon-based UAS projects and facilitated an additional $1 million in private industry investment. SOAR Oregon also supports ongoing research projects by promoting Oregon’s three FAA-designated UAS Test ranges in Tillamook, Pendleton and Warm Springs and facilitates public-private partnerships between education and industry.

