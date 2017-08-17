OSU Astronomer-In-Residence To Discuss 2017 Solar Eclipse at Science Pub

On August 21, North America will experience a total solar eclipse when the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth. Randall Milstein, Oregon State University’s astronomer-in-residence through the Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium, will present There Goes the Sun a discussion of the history and science of solar eclipeses, as well as expectations for the upcoming total eclipse, on July 18 at OSU-Cascades Science Pub.

Milstein teaches astronomy in the OSU physics department, as well as seminars in the OSU Honors College. He is also a faculty member in the OSU College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences.

Milstein studied fine arts, and received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts in earth sciences. He received a Ph.D. in geology from Oregon State University. His research interests include astrogeology, impact- cratering dynamics, and archaeoastronomy. He presents to the public frequently on topics of science, astronomy and science fiction in popular culture.

His presentation takes place in advance of events hosted by OSU-Cascades in celebration of the upcoming eclipse and OSU’s Space Grant designation.

OSU-Cascades Science Pubs engage community members in the work underway by Oregon State researchers and scholars from both the Corvallis and Bend campuses. Since 2009, OSU-Cascades has hosted about 50 Science Pubs on topics ranging from fermentation science to forest fires to autism.

Science Pubs take place from 5:30-7:30pm. Networking and food and beverage service begin at 5:30pm and the presentation begins at 6:30pm. Science Pubs are free to community members, but reservations are required. Space is limited to 100 guests.

Register by 5pm the day prior to each Science Pub at http://www.osucascades.edu/sciencepubs