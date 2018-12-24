OSU-Cascades Advocacy & Advisory Board to Meet

The Oregon State University – Cascades Advocacy and Advisory Board will meet on January 23.

The meeting will provide updates on strategic initiatives at the campus, including long range development planning, community relations, academic programs and student success.

The meeting will take place from 8:30 to 10:30am in Obsidian Hall, Room 210 on the OSU-Cascades campus on Chandler Avenue in Bend.

The board meeting is open to the public. For information visit osucascades.edu/leadership/advocacy-and-advisory-board or contact info@osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.

