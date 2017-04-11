OSU-Cascades Advocacy & Advisory Board to Meet in Bend at Campus

(Photo by CBN)

The Oregon State University – Cascades Advisory Board, now named the Advocacy and Advisory Board, will meet on Tuesday, April 18.

The meeting will update board members on progress toward academic, enrollment, development and marketing goals for the campus, and provide an overview of the expansion effort.

The meeting will take place from 3-5pm in Tykeson Hall, room 111 on the OSU-Cascades campus on Chandler Avenue in Bend.

The board meeting is open to the public. For information visit http://osucascades.edu/leadership/advocacy-and-advisory-board or contact info@osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.

