OSU-Cascades Advocacy & Advisory Board to Meet

The Oregon State University – Cascades Advocacy and Advisory Board will meet on October 17. The meeting will focus on OSU’s Strategic Plan 4.0, which provides a roadmap for how the university will continue to advance research, innovation, engagement and higher education through 2023. Discussion will explore and highlight how OSU-Cascades can contribute to the plan as it continues to expand its campus.

The meeting will take place from 3 to 5pm in Tykeson Hall, Room 111 on the OSU-Cascades campus on Chandler Avenue in Bend.

The board meeting is open to the public. For information, visit OSUcascades.edu/board-advisors or contact info@osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100. Accommodations for disabilities may be made by calling 541-322-3100.

What: OSU-Cascades Advocacy and Advisory Board Meeting

When: 3-5pm, Thursday, October 17

Where: Tykeson Hall, Room 111 on the OSU-Cascades campus on Chandler Avenue in Bend

