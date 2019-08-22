OSU-Cascades Community Learning Courses Start in September

Led by OSU-Cascades faculty and local industry leaders, Community Learning courses and workshops are for people who want to expand their knowledge for professional and personal development. From printmaking to leadership skills to wildness safety, there’s a class with your name on it.

Toolkit for Successful Aging

Explore aging from biological, social, and cultural perspectives in this popular workshop. You’ll learn the importance of developing and maintaining healthy social, exercise, and nutrition habits, plus develop practical steps for implementing these principles into your own life.

Date: September 24, October 8, October 22 and November 5

Time: 5:30-7:45pm

Cost: $35 application fee plus $79 tuition

BendFilm Deep Dive

Take a deep dive into independent film and add an academic element to your BendFilm experience. In this workshop, you will view four films that are featured in the BendFilm Festival and explore each one through lecture and discussion.

Date: October 10-13

Time: TBA depending on film showings

Cost: $35 application fee plus $79 tuition

Compassionate Critical Thinking

This course explores how to navigate relationships using a compassionate approach, and clear and disciplined thinking. This practical course will teach you how to better work with others and engage in open-hearted and open-minded interactions.

Date: September 26, October 3, October 10 and October 17

Time: 5:30-7:45pm

Cost: $35 application fee plus $79 tuition

Printmaking

Explore your creative side and learn techniques in woodcut and linoleum cut for printmaking. Learning proper tool handling, carving techniques, and printing practices. You will work with a variety of mediums and produce original work.

Date: September 25, October 2, October 9 and October 16

Time: 5:30-7:45pm

Location: Obsidian Hall, Room 206

Cost: $35 application fee plus $79 tuition and materials fee

Solving Your Retirement Puzzle

Retirement looks different for everyone, and this workshop will answer questions about financial planning and budgeting in retirement as well as how to invest your new resource — time — when there is no clock or office commitment.

Date: September 24, October 1, October 8, October 15

Time: 5:30-7:45pm

Cost: $35 application fee plus $79 tuition

Telling Your Story

Everyone has a story to tell, but the idea of sitting down and writing a memoir can be daunting. Fortunately, there’s more than one way to tell your story. In this workshop, you’ll explore short-form media like poetry and personal essays that provide an accessible entry into autobiographical storytelling and are easily self-published in print or digitally.

Date: September 23, September 30, October 7 and October 14

Time: 5:30-7:45pm

Cost: $35 application fee plus $79 tuition

To register for these classes and learn about other course offerings go to osucascades.edu/community-learning.