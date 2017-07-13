OSU-Cascades to Hold Eclipse Events in Bend, Culver

Oregon State University – Cascades will host two multi-day family events in Central Oregon in August – one in Bend and one in Culver– to celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse and OSU’s Space Grant designation.

The events are in addition to eclipse events planned for OSU’s campus in Corvallis and at OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.

“The August weather and wide open skies above Bend and Culver make Central Oregon one of the best regions in the state for viewing this summer’s rare total solar eclipse,” said Christine Coffin, director of communications at the Bend campus.

The events in Bend and Culver include educational offerings, movies, music, games and opportunities for eclipse viewing, as well as overnight experiences:

The Eclipse Experience will take place from August 19 to 21 at OSU-Cascades’ new campus in Bend, which is located near downtown Bend, the Old Mill District and recreational areas. In and around Bend, more than 99 percent of the eclipse will be viewable due to the city’s location less than 20 miles from the path of totality. Eclipse Experience registration includes lectures, educational activities and games, as well as breakfast each morning, parking and access to the campus bikeshare.

Registration also includes two nights’ lodging, a benefit for out-of-area visitors looking to secure hard-to-find accommodations during the eclipse week. Guests will stay in OSU-Cascades’ award-winning residence hall, which opened in January.

The Orange & Black Eclipse Festival will take place on the Culver School District grounds from August 20 to 21. Culver is located within the path of totality, near Madras, which is considered Oregon’s epicenter for eclipse viewing. Under the leadership of Superintendent Stefanie Garber, Culver schools are transforming into a STEM Lab school district, one of three such sites in Oregon. STEM Lab schools integrate science, technology, engineering and math across curriculum to promote problem-solving and critical thinking skills to prepare students for the 21st century workplace.

Festival participants will enjoy educational and science programming, including a presentation by former astronaut and five-time Space Shuttle commander Jim Wetherbee.

Other activities include children’s hands-on crafts, live music, stargazing, a movie, and a once-in-a-lifetime viewing of a total solar eclipse.

The registration fee includes overnight camping, either at a dry campsite or RV site.

Registration is now underway for both events and is open on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more visit http://osucascades.edu/eclipse.

OSU-Cascades is coordinating the eclipse events in partnership with the Culver School District, High Desert Museum, Central Oregon STEM Hub and others.