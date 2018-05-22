OSU-Cascades to Honor Jane Teater with Special Recognition at Commencement

(Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Oregon State University – Cascades will honor former educator and community volunteer Jane Evey Teater during its 17th annual commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 17.

Teater will receive the Distinguished Service Award. The award honors individuals, businesses or organizations who have made exceptional contributions to OSU-Cascades, Central Oregon, the State of Oregon or the world.

“Janie’s dedication to education has made an enormous impact on this region,” said OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson. “Her tireless advocacy on behalf of OSU-Cascades at the State Legislature was a leading factor in securing capital funding for our next academic building.”

Originally from Corvallis, Ore., Teater has devoted her life to education, teaching kindergarten through sixth grade classes within the Hillsboro and Bend-La Pine School districts, as well as at Sunriver Preparatory School.

Throughout her career, she focused on programs for talented and gifted students, as well as reading and literacy programs.

Teater also taught as an adjunct for Concordia University’s reading endorsement program.

Honors Teater has received during her career include a nomination for Disney Teacher of the Year and the Bend-La Pine Excellence in Education Award. Her efforts at Jewell Elementary School helped the school achieve State of Oregon Champion School status and a Celebrating Student Success Award, as well as the American Association of University Women Teaching Award.

She has served on the Start Making a Reader Today, also known as SMART, leadership council and sits on its board of directors.

Teater’s volunteer leadership in Central Oregon has supported Central Oregon Community College, the Tower Theatre, United Way and bond measures for the Bend-La Pine School District. She was a founding board member for the Ronald McDonald House and Working Wonders Children’s Museum, and served as chair of the Mayor’s Ball for Bend’s Centennial in 2005.

She is a co-founder of Now4 Bend and Now4 OSU-Cascades, community coalitions that support the expansion of OSU-Cascades.

Teater earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Oregon, and a master’s in education from the University of Portland. She lives with her husband, Oran in Bend.

The commencement ceremony will take place at the Les Schwab Amphitheatre in the Old Mill District on at 12:00 p.m. For additional information visit http://www.osucascades.edu/commencement.

About OSU-Cascades

Oregon State University’s campus in Bend, Ore. features outstanding faculty in degree programs that reflect Central Oregon’s vibrant economy and abundant natural resources. Nearly 20 undergraduate majors, 30 minors and options, and three graduate programs include computer science, energy systems engineering, kinesiology, hospitality management, and tourism, recreation and adventure leadership. OSU-Cascades expanded to a four-year university in 2015; its new campus opened in 2016.