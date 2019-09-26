OSU-Cascades Hosting Discovery Day, a Family Event

(Photo / Courtesy of OSU-Cascades)
OSU-Cascades is hosting Discovery Day on Saturday, September 28 from 10am to 4pm on the Bend Campus. The event offers a day of exploration for all ages, including talks, research demos, kids’ activities, food and more.
Keynote topics and speakers:
- First Victims of Climate Change by Elizabeth Marino, Assistant Professor, Anthropology | 10-10:50am
- The Six Qualities of Strong Families, Dennis Lynn, Senior Instructor, Human Development and Family Sciences | 12-12:50pm
- Robots, Comedy and Beyond, Naomi Fitter, Assistant Professor, Robotics | 2-2:50pm
There will also be breakout sessions on a wide range of topics.
Food and activities:
- OSU Alumni Lounge — meet fellow Beavs and win prizes
- Beaver Dam — taste our chefs’ creations
- Face Painting, Games, Slow Bike Race
- S’more Solar Cookers — learn the sun’s power
- Bend Beav Gear — pick up a t-shirt and swag
- Loteria-Spanish Bingo — a traditional Mexican game similar to bingo
- Rock Climbing Wall
Learning and Exploration Activities:
- Launch micro-rockets with chemistry
- Tour the future campus lands
- Make a flavored vinegar
- Explore the human body in 3-D
- Race robots with your mobile phone
- Discover tips for gardening in the high desert