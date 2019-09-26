OSU-Cascades Hosting Discovery Day, a Family Event

Cascade Business News
(Photo / Courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

OSU-Cascades is hosting Discovery Day on Saturday, September 28 from 10am to 4pm on the Bend Campus. The event offers a day of exploration for all ages, including talks, research demos, kids’ activities, food and more.

Keynote topics and speakers:

  • First Victims of Climate Change by Elizabeth Marino, Assistant Professor, Anthropology | 10-10:50am
  • The Six Qualities of Strong Families, Dennis Lynn, Senior Instructor, Human Development and Family Sciences | 12-12:50pm
  • Robots, Comedy and Beyond, Naomi Fitter, Assistant Professor, Robotics | 2-2:50pm

There will also be breakout sessions on a wide range of topics.

Food and activities:

  • OSU Alumni Lounge — meet fellow Beavs and win prizes
  • Beaver Dam — taste our chefs’ creations
  • Face Painting, Games, Slow Bike Race
  • S’more Solar Cookers — learn the sun’s power
  • Bend Beav Gear — pick up a t-shirt and swag
  • Loteria-Spanish Bingo — a traditional Mexican game similar to bingo
  • Rock Climbing Wall

Learning and Exploration Activities:

  • Launch micro-rockets with chemistry
  • Tour the future campus lands
  • Make a flavored vinegar
  • Explore the human body in 3-D
  • Race robots with your mobile phone
  • Discover tips for gardening in the high desert

osucascades.edu

 

