OSU-Cascades Hosting Discovery Day, a Family Event

OSU-Cascades is hosting Discovery Day on Saturday, September 28 from 10am to 4pm on the Bend Campus. The event offers a day of exploration for all ages, including talks, research demos, kids’ activities, food and more.

Keynote topics and speakers:

First Victims of Climate Change by Elizabeth Marino, Assistant Professor, Anthropology | 10-10:50am

The Six Qualities of Strong Families, Dennis Lynn, Senior Instructor, Human Development and Family Sciences | 12-12:50pm

Robots, Comedy and Beyond, Naomi Fitter, Assistant Professor, Robotics | 2-2:50pm

There will also be breakout sessions on a wide range of topics.

Food and activities:

OSU Alumni Lounge — meet fellow Beavs and win prizes

Beaver Dam — taste our chefs’ creations

Face Painting, Games, Slow Bike Race

S’more Solar Cookers — learn the sun’s power

Bend Beav Gear — pick up a t-shirt and swag

Loteria-Spanish Bingo — a traditional Mexican game similar to bingo

Rock Climbing Wall

Learning and Exploration Activities:

Launch micro-rockets with chemistry

Tour the future campus lands

Make a flavored vinegar

Explore the human body in 3-D

Race robots with your mobile phone

Discover tips for gardening in the high desert

