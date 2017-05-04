OSU-Cascades New Logo Unveiled at Campus-Wide Event

Oregon State University President Ed Ray joined OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson, OSU Assistant Vice President of University Relations and Marketing Melody Oldfield and students, faculty and staff of OSU-Cascades to unveil a new logo and brand for the Bend campus on May 3.

OSU-Cascades’ new identity comes during the Bend campus’s inaugural year and supports Oregon State’s recently launched institutional logo and branding. The new OSU logo celebrates the statewide university’s legacy and impact as it approaches its 150-year anniversary. It also looks to the future, conveying the quality, relevance, leadership and access to higher education that OSU provides Oregonians and increasingly the nation and the world.

“The new identity comes at a perfect time for OSU-Cascades,” said Christine Coffin, director of communications for the branch campus. “We are looking forward to creating a statewide presence for OSU’s new campus in Bend, sharing stories about our talented faculty and students, and leveraging the pride felt on our new campus.”

For its new logo, Oregon State teamed with Pentagram, the world’s largest independent design consultancy. Pentagram’s experience in higher education includes working with the University of Southern California, Columbia University and Loyola Marymount University.

Meanwhile, OSU developed its refreshed brand positioning in collaboration with Ologie, a leading branding agency with extensive experience in higher education. Their clients include the University of Arizona, Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame.

The new identity will be incorporated into student recruitment efforts and awareness campaigns to assist in raising the profile of Oregon’s newest four-year university campus. The campus is seeking to enroll 3,000 to 5,000 students by 2025, in order to meet regional and state educational attainment goals.

This spring and summer marketing teams at OSU-Cascades and OSU will further develop the Bend campus’s brand positioning, to reflect OSU-Cascades as a distinct campus of Oregon State.