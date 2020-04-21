OSU-Cascades Offers Free, Three-part Virtual Seminar on Compassionate Living

(Dennis Lynn | Photo Courtesy of Oregon State University-Cascades)

A free online seminar series offered by Oregon State University-Cascades invites participants to explore the practice of compassion, and discover why empathy is key to increasing understanding and advancing social change.

“Compassionate Living” will be led by Dennis Lynn, a senior instructor in human development and family sciences at OSU-Cascades. The livestreamed program will take place from 6pm-7:30pm on April 23, April 30 and May 7.

Lynn will draw from 12 Steps to Compassionate Life, a book written by Karen Armstrong that lays out a path for approaching others with openness to find universal truths. A former Irish nun and a TED Prize winner, Armstrong’s work focuses on the practice of compassion and the commonalities of religions.

“I am excited to share Karen Armstrong’s teachings and to facilitate meaningful conversations around all aspects of compassion,” said Lynn. “Our personal capacity for mindfulness and humility is enormous, and it has never been more timely to harness it and create an overwhelmingly positive impact across our community.”

During each seminar, Lynn will share several of Armstrong’s 12 steps, explore with participants how to cultivate and expand their capacity for compassion and recommend practical ways to incorporate empathy into daily lives. The seminars also will provide time for participants to share personal experiences.

Prior to joining OSU-Cascades, Lynn served in academic and administrative and faculty positions at the former Cascade College in Portland and York College in Nebraska. He also has served in leadership roles with nonprofit human services organizations including the HIV Alliance in Eugene.

Through his human development classes, Lynn’s students engage with Central Oregon agencies and nonprofit organizations, including the Central Oregon Food Bank. He serves on the board of the United Way of Deschutes County, and volunteers weekly for the Family Kitchen in Bend.

To register for the seminar, visit compassionliving.eventbrite.com. Registration is limited to 50 participants. Following registration, class participants will receive a confirmation with instructions for downloading reading materials and joining the online seminars via webcam. For information contact events@osucascades.edu.

