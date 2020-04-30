OSU-Cascades Offers Virtual Admissions Events for Prospective Students, Parents

(Photo | Courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

High school juniors and seniors engaged in college searches can meet with Oregon State University-Cascades faculty and staff to learn about degree programs, the student experience and career exploration during a series of upcoming virtual events.

The Bend Beavs Live Chat events enable prospective students and their families to learn more about the college search process and OSU-Cascades’ offerings while maintaining social distancing in keeping with OSU’s commitment to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19.

The events are offered via Zoom, a web conferencing tool, and participants can join by webcam or phone. Each event includes a presentation and is followed by a live question-and-answer session. Events are scheduled for:

3:30-4pm, April 30: Elementary Education Degree

Participants will join Assistant Professor Rachael Schuetz, who leads the elementary education degree program at OSU-Cascades, to learn about the program and its emphasis areas in English as a second language, special education, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

3:30-4pm, May 6: Supporting Student Career Plans

This session will introduce participants to members of the OSU-Cascades Career Development Center and explore how the center supports students with internship and job opportunities, career networking events, and help with resume writing and interview skills.

3:30-4pm, May 8: Art Degree and Arts, Media and Technology Degree

Prospective students will explore two degree programs with an arts focus with the programs’ lead, Instructor Kiel Fletcher. Participants will learn how the programs nurture students’ professional artistic development and provide a broad background in the liberal arts. They’ll also learn how the degree in arts, media and technology blends studio arts with graphic design, video production, block coding, digital imaging, gaming and 3D printing.

3:30-4pm, May 13: College Search Session for High School Juniors

High school juniors and their families are invited to join a session with OSU-Cascades admissions experts to learn how best to prepare for the college search process. Topics include how to navigate the college application process and admission timelines, and how to find colleges that best meet personal, academic and financial needs.

Interested students and families can register online for the events at osucascades.edu/visit or call 541-322-3119.

To apply for fall term at OSU-Cascades as a first-year student, visit osucascades.edu/admissions/first-year-students.

