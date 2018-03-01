OSU-Cascades Science Pub Heads to Sisters to Explore Patterns in Nature

Patterns can be seen throughout nature and are astonishingly beautiful when created by weather. When the upcoming Oregon State University – Cascades Science Pub visits Sisters, Ore., OSU-Cascades Courtesy Professor Rod Ray will present “The Ordered Dissipation of Energy in Nature,” an exploration of repetitive structures in nature, such as cloud formations, ocean currents and waves, snowflakes, rivers’ paths and even hurricanes.

The Science Pub will take place on March 20 at The Belfry located at 302 E. Main Street in Sisters.

Inspired by research he conducted during his graduate studies focusing on natural stone patterns found in the Arctic, Ray will also draw from the work of scientists at MIT, NOAA and OSU to explore how the sun’s energy is the driver for these repetitive and natural patterns. Using photographs, he’ll discuss several examples of ordered structure, including their key physics and how each structure dissipates energy in the environment.

Ray is the former chief executive officer and president of Bend Research, Inc., where he was employed for more than 40 years.

He holds a master’s degree and Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Colorado, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Oregon State University. He is a registered professional engineer in Colorado and Oregon, holds 23 U.S. patents, and is the author of 46 research publications.

An alumnus of Oregon State University, Ray sits on the OSU College of Engineering Dean’s Leadership Council.

OSU-Cascades Science Pubs engage community members in the work underway by Oregon State researchers and scholars from around the state. Since 2009, OSU-Cascades has hosted Science Pubs on topics ranging from fermentation science to forest fires to autism.

Science Pubs take place from 5:30-7:30pm. Networking and food and beverage service begin at 5:30pm, and the presentation starts at 6:30pm. Science Pubs are free to community members, but reservations are required. Space is limited to 100 guests.

Register by 5pm the day prior to each Science Pub at http://www.osucascades.edu/sciencepubs.

About OSU-Cascades: Oregon State University’s campus in Bend, Ore., opened in 2016 and features outstanding faculty in degree programs that reflect Central Oregon’s vibrant economy and abundant natural resources. Nearly 20 undergraduate majors, 30 minors and options, and three graduate programs include computer science, energy systems engineering, kinesiology, hospitality management, and tourism, recreation and adventure leadership.

What: OSU-Cascades Science Pub: “The Ordered Dissipation of Energy in Nature” An exploration of repetitive patterns in nature.

Cost: Free, but space is limited to 100.

RSVP required by 5:00pm the day prior at OSUcascades.edu/sciencepubs

Who: A presentation by OSU-Cascades courtesy professor and former chief executive officer and president of Bend Research, Inc., Dr. Rod Ray

When: 5:30–7:30pm, Tuesday, March 20

Where: The Belfry, 302 E. Main Street, Sisters

Info: OSUcascades.edu/sciencepubs or 541-322-3100