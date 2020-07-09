OSU-Cascades Science Pub July 13: Influence of Black Lives Matter

(Photo | Courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

The influence of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has gained prominence this year with protests over killings of Black people in the United States, will be the focus of this virtual Science Pub.

Christopher Stout, an associate professor in OSU’s School of Public Policy, will analyze the movement, its origins and political impacts. He will also reflect on why there was a lull in racial activism after the civil rights movement and how Black Lives Matter is reshaping American politics and can influence the upcoming presidential election.

Stout is the author of two recent books: Bringing Race Back In: Black Politicians, Deracialization, and Voting Behavior in the Age of Obama and The Case for Identity Politics: Polarization, Demographic Change, and Racial Appeals. He teaches courses on the American political system and presidential and congressional politics.

Race and Politics

Reflections on a Movement and an Election

6-7pm, Monday, July 13

osucascades.edu