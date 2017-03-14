OSU-Cascades Student Athletes Wrap Up USCSSA National Championship

(Photo above: Athletes from OSU-Cascades participated in the 2017 USCSSA National Championship at Mt. Bachelor)

Oregon State University – Cascades club ski and snowboard athletes wrapped up the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association’s 39th Collegiate National Championship on Sunday, with strong individual performances. During the five-day event, 11 OSU-Cascades athletes competed in alpine, Nordic and snowboard events.

In all, more than 230 alpine athletes, 210 freeski and snowboard athletes, and 100 Nordic athletes from 60 colleges across the country competed at Mt. Bachelor during the national competition.

The OSU-Cascades snows sports club team was founded in 2013. The 2017 USCSSA competition marked the third time that the team has competed nationally.

“OSU-Cascades athletes have been a great addition to our organization,” said Jay Moyer, marketing director for USCSA and one of the organizers of the competition. “In just three years they have been able to field teams that rank among the best in the nation and we are excited to see them continue to grow and succeed.”

Among the achievements of the OSU-Cascades athletes:

In the men’s slalom event, Jack Botti finished ninth out of 102 racers

Danny O’Neal placed second and Cody Winters placed fifth in the men’s skier cross; the team finished eighth out of 29 teams

In the women’s 15k Nordic freestyle sprint, Sierra Foster finished seventh out of 47 racers

In the women’s Nordic 7.5k classic Sierra Foster finished seventh, and Helen Cutting placed 12th out of 47 racers

Devrett Gupta placed seventh out of 79 competitors in the men’s snowboard cross

Devrett Gupta placed sixth out of 79 competitors in the men’s snowboard rail jam

OSU-Cascades club team is supported by the team athletes, through student fees, and contributions. Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the team should contact Jake Picus, assistant director of student life at 541-322-3156 or jake.picus@osucascades.edu.

Full results from the USCSA national competition can be found at www.uscsa.com.