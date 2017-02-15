OSU-Cascades Student Club Hosts a Relationship Awareness Discussion: Look Beneath the Surface

(Photo above: Nita Bells)

Human trafficking is an issue affecting millions of men, women and children around the world AND right here in Oregon. This $150 billion industry currently enslaves 27 million humans, so now than ever is the time to stand up to trafficking in our area.

February marks National Human Trafficking & Slavery Prevention month, so in lieu of this issue, OSU-AAUW (American Association of University Women) will be hosting a FREE discussion about fostering healthy minds and bodies in our community!

They invite the community to hear speaker and author Nita Bells from In Our Backyard. She will be discussing what human trafficking is, how to spot it and ways to help fight this worthy battle.

There will also be representatives from Saving Grace, Planned Parenthood and AAUW Bend branch to provide more information and resources on effective family planning, domestic violence and human trafficking in Central Oregon. Snacks and beverages will be provided by Barrio!

When: February 21 at 6pm, doors open at 5:45pm

Where: COCC, Hitchcock Auditorium in Pioneer Hall

Find our event on Facebook!

Paris Draheim

Paris.draheim@gmail.com

541-610-5800

