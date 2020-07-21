OSU-Cascades to Offer Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Workshop

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a three-day diversity, equity and inclusion workshop for business leaders and community members interested in furthering their knowledge of social equality.

OSU-Cascades business instructor Erika McCalpine will lead the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Intensive workshop. It will be offered via Zoom from 9am-3pm August 3-5 and 17-19.

Session topics will include unconscious bias, where participants will learn to identify interventions that can help override errors in judgement and decision-making due to biases. Participants will also examine ways to foster an inclusive workplace climate, including how a work team performs based on the quality of its social connections, openness to learning and decision-making and the leadership skills needed to create an inclusive work environment.

A session will also be devoted to advancing diversity and inclusion, where participants look at stereotypes and prejudices that influence behaviors in a workgroup and examine how sources within a workplace, including supervisors, play a pivotal role in enhancing inclusion.

McCalpine leads the business administration program at OSU-Cascades. She teaches courses in human resources, business ethics, leadership and entrepreneurship. She has trained more than 200 OSU community members and led workshops and conversations within the Bend community related to diversity, equity and inclusion topics.

Registration for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Intensive is $300 per person and each three-day session is limited to 40 participants. Registration closes July 31 for the August 3-5 session, and on August 14 for the August 17-19 session. To register, visit osucascades.edu/dei-intensive. For information, contact events@osucascades.edu.

