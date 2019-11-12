OSU Presidential Search Process Continues

Oregon State University (OSU) continues its national search for a president to succeed Ed Ray, who will step down as president on June 30, 2020, after leading the university for 17 years.

In October, a presidential search committee appointed by the chair of OSU’s Board of Trustees and made up of OSU trustees, faculty, students, administrators, staff and alumni, as well as representatives from higher education and the broader community interviewed 12 candidates. Of those interviewed, four candidates have been selected by the board chair for a second interview.

An expanded group of OSU stakeholders appointed by the chair will conduct second round interviews in November before the candidates are interviewed by the members of the Board of Trustees.

Membership of the stakeholder group is provided on the board’s search website: leadership.oregonstate.edu/presidentialsearch/searchprocess.

“Feedback from the stakeholder group that we will receive is central to the second round of interviews and the Board of Trustees’ deliberation phase of the presidential search,” said Rani Borkar, chair of OSU’s Board of Trustees. “This diverse group of faculty, students, staff, administrators and members of the broader community will provide valuable perspective on how the candidates meet the qualifications for OSU’s next president that were approved last summer by trustees.”

The university’s Board of Trustees expects to make an appointment of the next president this winter.

