OSU Presidential Search Process Starts With Statewide Listening Sessions

Selecting Oregon State’s next president is an important moment in our university’s history. Among the Board of Trustees’ core values is making decisions after thoughtful and purposeful deliberation and in accordance with the university’s commitment to shared governance. In alignment with these values, the Board of Trustees would like to hear from the entire OSU community and diverse stakeholders. The Board will be gathering input at listening sessions and through an on-line survey.

Input received will help the Board develop a presidential profile, which will describe the opportunity and challenges that the next president will provide leadership in addressing and the recommended skills, attributes and credentials our next president may need to possess. Input gathered by the Board at listening sessions and through the survey will be summarized and used to inform the leadership profile, which will be posted on this webpage.

Once approved by the Board, the presidential profile will serve as the basis by which a presidential search committee recruits and identifies potential candidates starting in the fall. More information about the search process is available here.

You’re Invited: Listening sessions are starting point in presidential search.

Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees invites members of the university, stakeholders and broader community to participate in listening sessions to share their perspectives about the university’s strengths and the challenges it faces over the next five to ten years and recommended skills, qualities and attributes that OSU’s next president should best possess. Sessions will be led jointly by Witt/Kiefer and the Chair of the Presidential Search Committee.

All sessions hosted on the Corvallis campus will be live-streamed with a link available at this site prior to the broadcast. Recordings of these sessions will be linked after the fact.

Bend’s Open Listening Session

Wednesday, May 1

11am-12pm

OSU-Cascades, Tykeson Hall Room 111, Bend

