Our Food is Too Good to Waste

The Environmental Center’s Second Local Challenge Kicks off May 11

The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste Project seeks participants for its second Rethink Food Waste Challenge designed to help people reduce their wasted food at home. The challenge is scheduled for May 11–June 7.

Forty percent of food is wasted throughout the supply chain: at the farm, in transport, at grocery stores and other distributors, at restaurants and at the household level. The challenge will focus on the household level, where a quarter of what people buy ends up in the trash.

The challenge asks participating households to weigh or measure then record their cumulative wasted food weekly for four weeks. They will track what ends up as waste in their home, then learn small yet impactful tips to change habits in order to produce less waste.

Participants will be entered to win weekly prize drawings that help prevent wasted food, such as glass food-storage containers and reusable beeswax food wraps, plus a $100 gift card to the grocery store of choice. Two grand prize drawings for $250 in farm bucks to a local farm will be awarded to those who complete the whole challenge. Participants will also gain knowledge and feel good about making changes in their own lives to help their greater community.

The Rethink Food Waste Challenge is made possible through a partnership with Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste and our local garbage and recycling service providers.

Learn more and sign up for the Rethink Food Waste Challenge at: RethinkWasteProject.org/Challenge

