Outdoor Product Startups: Bend Outdoor Worx is Accepting Applications for 2018

Bend Outdoor Worx, Central Oregon’s accelerator for outdoor product startups, is currently seeking applications for next year’s program. This will be BOW’s fifth cohort, with the program’s alumni including Cairn, Zealios, The Robert Axle Project, Snow Planks and more. Does anyone remember when BOW was just starting out? It seems like just yesterday, and now all these startups are growing up. No, I’m not crying. You’re crying.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 29th. Bend Outdoor Worx will select three companies, each of which will receive mentorship from industry experts as part of the year-long program. According to the news release:

Through a process of discovery meetings, analyzation and curriculum building, BOW will determine the company needs and provide guidance from the founders and extended mentor group. The incubator will then support these companies by aligning them with additional resources needed to succeed, including financial planning, marketing, logistics, sales, marketing, and product development.

BOW created the mentorship program in 2014, launched by Gary Bracelin, a longtime Bendite and veteran of the outdoor industry, along with Eric Meade, Justin Rae and Will Blount. Miki Keller has since joined the group as well. BOW companies also gain access to an extended network of mentors including BOW also has a deep pool of extended mentors that lend their expertise periodically, including White Summers Law, GB2 Agency, and Harrigan Price Fronk & Co, LLP.

If you have questions, you can email Gary at gbracelin@gmail.com.

Interested? Then send in your application, and fingers crossed, you just might end up as part of the 2018 class. Good luck!